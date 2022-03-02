news, local-news, floods, NSW, Richmond, Sydney Polo Club, Kate Ott, weather, storm

Animals are being moved to higher ground and homes are being cleared as Richmond residents prepare for are preparing for the worst as rain moves south from Queensland and Northern NSW and flood warnings are issued. Minor to major flooding of the Hawkesbury river and Richmond lowlands north-west of Sydney is expected today, according to the Bureau of Metrology. Kate Ott from the Sydney Polo Club in the Richmond lowlands said the roads are beginning to turn into a river and horses have been moved to family friends' properties. "When we had the last flood, none of the major structures that weren't flood-proof were effected, so we're hoping this one won't be as bad. We do have a plan in place," she said. Ms Ott said they had not received the flood grants from the last flood and "it's just one thing on top of another". Sahar Bashir and her family live near the Richmond RAAF base and were also clearing their home, preparing for floods for the second time in 12 months. "The situation is turning quickly," she said, and roads were being covered in rising water. She dropped her children at school this morning, who were anxious. "it looked like a 20 per cent chance, but now it looks like 50 per cent chance" that they will see flooding today, Ms Bashir said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/138804389/441d21b1-dfba-4715-9266-f0460cc2b557.JPEG/r6_753_4002_3011_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg