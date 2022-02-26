news, local-news, Sarah Richards, Federal Governemnt, Macquarie, Susan Templeman, Telstra, Marise Payne, Hawkesbury City Council

Telecommunications coverage in bushfire-impacted Hawkesbury areas are set to receive a boost from a the Federal Government's Black Summer Bushfire Recovery Grants program. It was announced on Thursday, February 17, that Hawkesbury City Council will receive over $4.1 million to work with Telstra to install three new base stations at Berambing, Central MacDonald and Upper Colo. In addition to the new base stations, a 4G Small Cell at St Albans and two new 4GX-lite Mobile Satellite Small Cells at Upper Macdonald and Higher Macdonald will also be installed. These technology solutions will allow more residents to access new technology where it is otherwise very difficult to do so. Liberal Senator, Marise Payne, said improving coverage was a priority for the government. "Back in March last year, Liberal candidate for Macquarie, Sarah Richards, and [Hawkesbury] Mayor, Patrick Conolly, made the case directly to Telstra that improvements needed to be made to fixed line and mobile network services," she said. "I'm pleased that with federal funding, and off the back of Ms Richards and Mr Conolly's advocacy, this joint initiative will now see Council and Telstra team up to deliver new infrastructure to fix coverage issues. "This latest investment is in addition to the Federal Government's Mobile Black Spot Program, through which we have funded eleven base stations, with seven already complete, with more base stations expected to be turned on later this year." Following the announcement of the grant, on Thursday, February 24, Macquarie MP Susan Templeman welcomed a pilot program by Telstra that means Bilpin residents will be able to continue communicating during a power failure. Ms Templeman said that this program was the culmination of many years of fighting by the Bilpin community and that she has been proud to be their voice in Parliament and with Telstra. "Under this program, an authorised person who lives in the local community can flick the switch to start up the generator that keeps power going to the communications tower when the mains go down," she said. "Previously, back-up power was only available for 14 hours from a battery before communications went down altogether, and a Telstra technician was required to come and restore it. "During emergencies like the Black Summer bushfires when the entire area was considered a hot spot, technicians weren't allowed in for safety reasons, leaving locals without communications once the battery ran out." Ms Templeman said that after many discussions with Telstra, and a visit to Bilpin from the telecommunications company two-years-ago following the Black Summer fires, she was pleased to see a solution going into trial, based on the information they received from the community. "It's a huge win for the community on an issue I have been fighting for alongside them since coming to Parliament in 2016," she said. "Convincing Telstra to replace the old, eight-hour back-up battery with the new 14-hour model in February 2020 was one step, but this is a significant leap in keeping the community connected. "Residents ... have been very patient in working through the concerns that Telstra had about trialling this program. "I thank the community for their persistence and Telstra for listening to the community's concerns, and I will continue to take the fight for 21st Century communications in the area to both the Federal Government and telcos in the future."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/34LhtAQascFe7b8mpJkRfDb/0f01d186-2368-4b31-8912-644f0595289b.jpg/r0_45_1600_949_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg