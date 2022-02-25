news, local-news,

The Federal Government announced on Thursday, February 24 that it has delivered record levels of trade apprenticeships across the Blue Mountains and Hawkesbury. New department program data demonstrated trade apprenticeships hit over 1425 in Macquarie in September 2021, the highest number on record and an increase of 21 per cent since Labor left office. They now expect that trade apprentices will continue to surge to record high levels across the country, after reaching 220,000 in training in 2021. Minister for Employment, Workforce, Skills, Small and Family Business, Stuart Robert, visited the Blue Mountains to announce the recent success of the apprenticeship program, describing it as "The best friend that a Macquarie tradie could have". "Whether is up in Katoomba or down in Richmond - the Blue Mountains and the Hawkesbury are in the midst of an apprenticeships boom, there has never been as many Australians having a crack at a trade apprenticeship than today right here," he said. "Our record funding of $13 billion in skills and training funding through the pandemic has secured a generation of local Australian apprentices through the greatest shock since the Great Depression. "With the economy firing again, hundreds of thousands of jobs available and billions of dollars of skills funding on the table this is a once in a generation opportunity for Aussies to get into a career that will last a lifetime." Liberal Senator, Marise Payne, said skilling up young people was creating local employment opportunities and boosting economic activity. "Despite the challenges of the pandemic, this new data demonstrates the strength and resilience of our Western Sydney economy and confirms that new jobs are being created locally," she said. "Our economic recovery plan has meant that there are 100,000 more women in apprenticeships and traineeships now than there were prior to the pandemic. "The facts speak for themselves, under Labor the youth unemployment rate was 12.7 per cent - its 9.0 per cent today. The unemployment rate has been coming down and jobs are being created." Macquarie Liberal candidate, Sarah Richards, said the fact local workers were getting to learn new skills in Macquarie was something to celebrate. "It's not a coincidence that the number of trade apprenticeships has grown," she said. "I am very encouraged by the new local opportunities for our young adults." Richards said it was impressive that there are now 100,000 more women pursuing trades than there were before the start of the pandemic. "I find it comforting to know that these types of local opportunities will be available in a few years for my girls, should they choose a trade," she said. "And I am so impressed that it's the Federal Government that is supporting women's participation in these non-traditional sectors. "Every young Australian should be able to pursue their dreams and it's especially nice to think that they can do that in Macquarie." The Federal Government evidenced the impacts of its funding with the number of Australians undertaking skills and training having surged in the past year, with the total in-training apprenticeships and traineeships for September 2021 at 355,488, up from 264,585 in September 2020. Also noted was the rise in apprenticeship commencements across all states and territories since the Federal Government's $3.9 billion Boosting Apprenticeship Commencements wage support was introduced in October 2020, which was recently backed in by the $716 million Completing Apprenticeships Commencements wage support. The Federal Government also compared the current increase in apprenticeships to the final year of the former Labor Government (under Julia Gillard), which according to NCVER data saw the number of apprentices and trainees in-training collapse by 22 per cent from June 2012 to June 2013. Macquarie MP Susan Templeman said the statistics the Federal Government provided only takes into account apprenticeships started and not finished. "The Federal Government can selectively quote whichever numbers suit them, but talk to any business in sectors from aged care to construction, and they will tell you there's a skills shortage," she said. "The government has excluded from these figures trainees in child care, aged care and even those in the digital economy - essential workers who kept us going through COVID-19 and who we just don't have enough of, which is why the government had to bring in the army to help. Ms Templeman said that under the previous Labor Government, more than one million Australians completed their apprenticeships or traineeships in six years, while the current Government has only seen 500,000 completions over the same period. "It's yet another example of the Liberal marketing department believing it can pull the wool over the eyes of people in the Blue Mountains and Hawkesbury by fudging the figures," she said. "We need to increase the numbers of people doing apprenticeships and traineeship, and cancelling equine courses at Richmond TAFE show the real agenda of the Liberals. "An Albanese Government will create 465,000 Free TAFE places, including 45,000 new TAFE places to help address skills shortages."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/34LhtAQascFe7b8mpJkRfDb/317b3561-eca8-4295-97c6-74cd35eece51.jpg/r0_6_480_277_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg