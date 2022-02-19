news, local-news, Sarah Richards, Liberal Party, Macquarie, Hawkesbury, Blue Mountains

Sarah Richards has been selected as the Liberal Party's candidate to contest the seat of Macquarie at the upcoming 2022 Federal Election. Ms Richards says she was inspired to run for the seat a second time, following her experience with the Black Summer Bushfires that tore through the Hawkesbury and Blue Mountains. "Watching members of our local community turn up day after day during the Gosper's Mountain Bushfire made me so proud to be a part of this amazing area," she said. "It really would be an honour for me to be elected to represent these incredible people." In the wake of the bushfires, Ms Richards, set up the #BackToBilpin and Meet Me @ The Blue Mountains tourism campaigns to support local businesses. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, she started #ShopSmall, a free online sites now boasts over 15,000 members with local stores benefiting from free social media exposure, advice and support. Ms Richards also joined the Hawkesbury Rural Fire Service as a communication officer. She launched the Mattress for a Mate program, joining forces with bedding giant A.H. Beard, to help to deliver 750 mattresses to people who lost homes during floods and bushfires across NSW. In 2021, she sourced emergency accommodation for scores of people cut off from their homes by floodwaters and helped to engage private helicopters to fly food and other supplies, to people trapped by floodwaters. As a local councillor, Ms. Richards has advocated for greater flood mitigation for the entire Hawkesbury Flood Plain. She successfully fought to secure funding for the Hawkesbury River Third Crossing. "If elected I want to keep fighting to protect this pristine environment and the history and heritage that exists within the Hawkesbury and the Blue Mountains areas," Ms Richards said. Richards also firmly believes that she is the "right person" to champion tougher social media laws to protect children from online bullying. Richards said she wants to advocate for seniors health care and for veterans; to ensure they receive both health and career support, post their service. "I have enjoyed serving the people of Hawkesbury as a councillor and I am honoured for the opportunity to serve the community at a federal level," she said. "I want to be a politician to achieve good results for my community. My desire and my mantra is to deliver, not delay. "I look forward to humbly asking the people of Macquarie for their vote so that we can continue on a secure path." Ms Richards said the Federal Government's December, 2021 announcement, of providing $106 million over four years to support continuing telehealth services, is a "game-changer" for many Macquarie residents. "This announcement is particularly welcome in a region which covers the Blue Mountains and the Hawkesbury," she said. "Being able to access doctors via phone or online over such a large geographical region will be welcomed." "The permanency of telehealth as service, when a face-to-face appointment is too much of a challenge, is a fantastic option." Ms Richards said that she believes that locals who endured the flooding of 2020 and 2021 will welcome the Federal Government's plans to boost the resilience of the flood evacuation network throughout the Hawkesbury-Nepean Valley. The Australian and New South Wales governments have announced $33 million in funding for a program to identify more than 100 infrastructure improvements that will boost the resilience of the flood evacuation network throughout the Hawkesbury-Nepean Valley. "It's great to have a collaborative approach and experts with local knowledge involved in identifying road widening and raising, bridge structures and drainage improvements. It is vital planning work that will save lives and property," Ms Richards said. Ms Richards said she was delighted at the news that the Federal Government has awarded Hawkesbury firm, South Windsor-based engineering consultants AMCE, $2.13 million to improve the safety of the C-130 airlifter aircraft. AMCE, along with the company Armor Composite Engineering, have recently developed a cutting-edge, lightweight armour for the planes to protect them from ballistic attacks. "This is not just exciting because [AMCE] have been engaged for their innovation talent, but it means jobs and opportunity for the Hawkesbury," Ms Richards said. "I find the idea that innovation born in the Hawkesbury, which will end up protecting Defence Force personnel and strengthening the aircraft, a pretty exciting concept." On Wednesday, February 9, Ms Richards was joined by Attorney-General, Michaelia Cash, and Liberal Senator, Marise Payne, at her former high school, Bede Polding College, to call on big tech companies to better protect users from trolling, abuse, and defamation. "What we need to see now is a crackdown on how big tech companies handle online trolls and for them to take responsibility for their conduct," Ms. Richards said. "None of us, whether we're in high school, in our workplaces or at home, should be subjected to online abuse, particularly women and girls." Speaking to an assembly of Year 11 and 12 students, Ms Richards said she was determined to fight for stronger protections to keep children safe online and that she was pleased to see the Online Safety Act come into effect. Attorney-General Cash told the students that the recent changes would help to protect young people. Mr Mark Compton, Principal of Bede Polding College, said the visit was a wonderful learning opportunity for students and that both, Ms Richards and the Attorney-General, delivered very powerful messages about online safety. The Federal Government has announced it will boost the level of protection for koalas under Australia's national environmental law, declaring koalas 'endangered' in Queensland, NSW & the ACT. This came following Environment Minister, Sussan Ley's, announcement on January 29, of a $50 million package, over the next four years, that will focus on improving the health of koalas, extending long-term monitoring of the animals and restore and preserve their critical habitats. Ms Richards welcomed the news and said that she will fight to ensure that the Blue Mountains region receives its share of $50 million of new funding to support the recovery of koalas in Eastern Australia. "Protecting these precious koalas is an absolute priority for the people of Macquarie and the Greater Blue Mountains," said Sarah Richards. "And my view is that we can't do enough to ensure the long-term recovery and health of our beloved koala populations."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/34LhtAQascFe7b8mpJkRfDb/8d49c86f-0c34-43db-bee7-b3ed1489dc6c.jpeg/r0_58_1017_633_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg