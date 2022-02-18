news, local-news, 2022 Federal Election, Susan Templeman, Macquarie, Anthony Albanese, Albo, Hawkesbury, Blue Mountains

Macquarie MP Susan Templeman will look to retain her seat at the upcoming 2022 Federal Election. The Labor candidate has held the position for the last two terms (2016-2022). Ms Templeman joined Labor leader, Anthony Albanese, at a politics in the pub event at Windsor Leagues Club on Thursday, January 20. With the event came promises of what an Albanese led government would achieve. They said that they would boost the Hawkesbury's ability to prepare for and respond to disasters like fires, floods and storms by providing $4.95 million to local emergency services. Mr Albanese and Ms Templeman stated that under the plan; Mr Albanese said that Ms Templeman (who lost her home to bushfires in 2013) had been a relentless advocate for disaster preparation, mitigation and recovery, as well as for her local emergency services. "I know this is an absolute priority for her, and for the people of the Blue Mountains and Hawkesbury region," he said "The people of this region deserve a Federal Government that plans ahead to improve the safety of the community." Ms Templeman said Labor's investment in the region would deliver much-needed improvements for the volunteers who helped keep the local community safe. "Our region has been through so much, from the bushfires that destroyed homes and businesses in 2019 to the floods that washed away our roads in 2021," she said. "We know severe weather events are on the horizon, and we must equip those who protect our community with the resources they need to prepare and prevent. "Local brigades know best what they need, and local headquarters knows what is best for the region. This funding will deliver the flexibility they need to pursue what they know will protect volunteers and the community. Labor announced, on January 11, that if elected they will set up a Disaster Ready Fund of up to $200 million per year, to improve disaster prevention and resilience in areas like the Hawkesbury. "Labor will revamp the failed Emergency Response Fund so that it spends up to $200 million per year for disaster prevention and resilience," Ms Templeman said. Funding would be matched by state or local governments, providing up to $400 million annually for investment in disaster prevention and resilience - something called for by groups as broad as the government's own Productivity Commission, insurers, local governments and disaster relief bodies. Ms Templeman was also happy to congratulate Hawkesbury community groups on Thursday, February 18, who were announced as recipients of long-awaited bushfire recovery funding. The successful Hawkesbury recipients are: Ms Templeman said that community groups had put in some very hard work applying for the funding and that she not only congratulate them on their success, but also thank them for their patience. Successful funding for projects under the Black Summer Bushfire Recovery Grants had been due to be announced by the government in December last year, but was delayed by two months. Ms Templeman said there are some communities who would be very happy to see projects announced in the latest bushfire recovery funding. "These grants are the result of the hard-fought battle I took to the Federal Government in January, 2020, speaking about it in every Parliamentary sitting and sharing stories of survival and recovery. "Now, more than two years after the fires devastated our area and just weeks out from an election, we are seeing the result. "I am sorry for those who missed out, and I will continue to fight for mitigation and preparation funding from the government's $4 billion Emergency Response Fund." At previous elections Ms Templeman campaigned heavily for more support for mental health in the Macquarie electorate. She announced in December that the Hawkesbury now has a dedicated public mental health service for people feeling the strain from lockdowns and COVID-19 threats, with the arrival of a new team as part of a free government-funded service. The Head to Health service is a national COVID-19 initiative to help people with their mental well-being and has recently started face-to-face appointments in the Hawkesbury after beginning remote operations last September. Ms Templeman said that it is a "no wrong door" approach, as there will be no need for a referral from anyone and no age restrictions. "You might need just a few conversations, or more intense ongoing support," she said. "Head to Health is designed to support you, whatever the need. "During lockdowns, the service has only been by phone, but face-to-face consultations can now be arranged thanks to Dr Philip Chen making space available in his Richmond clinic. "It isn't a walk-in service, and the first step is to contact Head to Health over the phone on 1800 595 212." The Head to Health phone number operates Monday to Friday between 8:30am to 5pm. When calling, people are asked to enter their residential postcode and are transferred to a local, trained mental health professional, who will talk to them about their concerns and help guide them to the right mental health support for their individual needs. Ms Templeman - who has a major supporter of TAFE - raised issue about the NSW Government's plans to cut equine studies courses from Richmond TAFE. It was revealed the government is consulting with staff on plans to cut three racing industry courses - Certificate II in Racing Industry, Certificate III in Racing (Stablehand) and Certificate III in Racing (Trackwork Rider) - as well as the Certificate III in Performance Horse studies. The proposal would also see the Certificate IV in Farriery move into Animals Studies, completely shutting equine studies down at the Richmond campus. Twelve TAFE staff are set to lose their jobs if the plan goes ahead. Ms Templeman met with industry representatives, students, teachers and the NSW Shadow TAFE Minister, Tim Crackanthorp, at Richmond TAFE on February 10, to support the retention of its equine courses. Ms Templeman said that the Hawkesbury has a vibrant equine industry, including: racing, sport horses, showjumping, cross country, polo pony clubs, breeding and agistment. "Hawkesbury's Local Strategy Planning Statement, published in January last year, estimated equine services in the Hawkesbury to be worth nearly $160 million annually, employing nearly 700 people," she said. "That's why it's completely unfathomable that the State Government wants to cut these courses. "Local equine operators ... have employed students enrolled in the TAFE courses because they receive excellent training and are passionate about the job." The NSW Teachers Federation oppose the plan. The federation's Deputy Secretary Post Schools, Phill Chadwick, said they were astounded and that TAFE NSW is absolutely essential to a skills-led economic and social recovery.

