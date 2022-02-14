news, local-news,

Anglicare is teaming up with Kurrajong and North Richmond Anglican Church to offer heavily discounted groceries to Hawkesbury residents feeling financial stress on their shopping budgets. Every fortnight a specially stocked Anglicare Mobile Community Pantry van will be dispensing individual shopping packs worth up to $50 for just $12. Anybody is welcome to take advantage of the Anglicare service whenever the van is in the district - and enjoy a cup of tea or coffee at the same time. The range of dry goods on offer includes breakfast cereals, rice, pasta, canned food, UHT milk, soups, sauces, infant foods, cooking condiments and confectionery. The special shopping service starts operating from the North Richmond Anglican Church hall on Bells Line of Road on February 21, hosted by the Kurrajong-North Richmond parish community. Senior minister, Peter Wood, initiated the Community Pantry's regular Hawkesbury visits after previously witnessing how it helped fill a valuable need in the Ropes Crossing area near St Marys, where he formerly led the local Anglican Church. He said the hour-long discount shopping opportunity also provided a chance for Anglicare and the church's own membership to engage with people and provided a meeting point for anybody new to the area to connect with others in the community. Based on the experience at other locations, and with many local families encountering new financial strains in recent times, Reverend Wood expected the van could be initially supplying cheaper shopping essentials to about 10 to 15 families or individuals during each visit and grow as word spreads. Mobile Community Pantry vans, each laden with more than $2000 worth of supermarket products, already deliver to 57 communities around NSW, from the Blue Mountains to Tamworth, Nowra and suburbs across Sydney. The subsidised grocery service has expanded since the first van hit the road in 2016. Anglicare sources about 30 per cent of its grocery goods direct from food processors, while 70 per cent is bought from Foodbank, which collects donated products nearing their use-by date from retailers and suppliers. North Richmond's increasingly diverse and expanding community was chosen as an ideal base to establish a local footprint. Anglcare's western region partnership development officer, Stephen Kuo, said the charity had been keen to start a pantry service in the Hawkesbury for some time. "This church hall site, conveniently beside a main road, has plenty of open space for parking and is a relaxed setting. It answers our prayers," he said. "Anglicare looks out for people in need in our community, responding to their changing social and financial circumstances and sharing the love of Jesus." Shoppers from anywhere are welcome to fill one $12 shopping bag with as many food items as it can hold. No questions are asked about a shopper's financial situation. Mobile pantry coordinator, Aaron Li, said regular visitors at other sites came from a broad cross section of backgrounds. "We don't assume anything," he said. "Mortgage stress, COVID-related pressures, changed family circumstances, or a lack of work can leave anybody feeling the pinch and struggling to buy what they need at the supermarket. "We're about trying to assist people, building helpful relationships and providing helpful hospitality within the community." Kurrajong and North Richmond Anglican Church volunteers will be on hand to serve up hot and cold drinks, and help shoppers pack or carry bags. Local pantry coordinator and assistant minister, Robbie Nichols, believed there were numerous families and individuals in acute need of help. "Jesus talked about loving your neighbour and doing good to all," he said. "We have the perfect opportunity to do just that in a small way by being part of the mobile pantry." Anglicare also works with local churches to identify where it can provide other community services such as pastoral care, work skills training and English language classes, or even recommend financial planning assistance for people in need. The Mobile Community Pantry at St Phillip's church hall, 151 Bells Line of Road, will offer single grocery bags stocked with any items shoppers choose for $12 fortnightly between 1pm and 2pm from February 21.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/34LhtAQascFe7b8mpJkRfDb/3b016427-d011-4687-b67b-c52f3cca3008.jpg/r11_532_4597_3123_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg